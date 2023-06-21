Watch CBS News
Two Baltimore City playgrounds catch fire on consecutive days

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Two Baltimore playgrounds were damaged by fire over the past two days.

Police said the playground at Wilbur H. Waters Park caught fire Tuesday evening. A huge black smoke was seen over Dukeland and Baker streets in West Baltimore.

The fire was extinguished, however, the playground had some structural damage. The playoff is operational, police said. 

The source of the fire has not been determined.

On Monday, police said a playground on Greenspring Avenue was set on fire. Detectives are investigating it as an arson.

CBS Baltimore Staff
June 21, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

