Two Baltimore City playgrounds catch fire on consecutive days
BALTIMORE - Two Baltimore playgrounds were damaged by fire over the past two days.
Police said the playground at Wilbur H. Waters Park caught fire Tuesday evening. A huge black smoke was seen over Dukeland and Baker streets in West Baltimore.
The fire was extinguished, however, the playground had some structural damage. The playoff is operational, police said.
The source of the fire has not been determined.
On Monday, police said a playground on Greenspring Avenue was set on fire. Detectives are investigating it as an arson.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.