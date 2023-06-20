Watch CBS News
Detectives investigating arson at playground in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Arson detectives are investigating a fire at a playground in northwest Baltimore, the Baltimore City Fire Department said Tuesday. 

Officials said that around 8:10 p.m. on June 19, police responded to 3750 Greenspring Avenue in reference to an alarm of fire at the playground.

Fire officials responded to the playground and extinguished the fire.  Fire investigators were called to the scene to investigate, and found that the fire was intentionally set with wooden pallets. 

Arson detectives have assumed control over the investigation.  

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on June 20, 2023 / 5:24 PM

