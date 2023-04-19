South Baltimore Little League celebrates 66 years

BALTIMORE — We tip our cap to the many sports organizations and the volunteers all across Maryland that give our kids games and places to play.

Last weekend in Baltimore City, the streets were taken over by the 66th annual opening day parade for the South Baltimore Little League, a city tradition to get the ball rolling on another season of baseball and softball.

The league consists of more than 400 boys and girls in the seven age group divisions. South Baltimore has aspirations of soon sending a team to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Whether in the city, county, or any of the many rural areas of Maryland where youth sports programs are available - the league is a chance for kids to compete and have fun. It's also an opportunity for parents to teach skills and sportsmanship, make memories, and learn valuable lessons.

You can learn more about the South Baltimore Little League by visiting the website.