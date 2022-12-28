Some customers still without power after winter storm

BALTIMORE — Right now, just over a hundred customers are still without power after the winter storm came through and ruined Christmas for thousands - during one of the coldest stretches so far this year.

Freyja Galban, Lost Power in Columbia, MD. "There really wasn't anything other than wind and really awful cold…and we ended up losing power for about 58 hours in total.", Galban said. "We have a little baby and then two little toddlers, and so thankfully one of our neighbors had power, and they were out of town, so we were fortunate enough that we got to stay over at their house."

More than 100 thousand BGE customers were left in the dark during an Arctic cold holiday weekend. Many people received power back by Christmas Eve, but others weren't so fortunate.

"I started reading about other people and there was a mom with a disabled little toddler at home, and she was like I don't know what to do. I have nowhere to go and there were so many elderly.," Galban said.

Galbain said what was more frustrating was the response and lack of preparedness by BGE ahead of the storm. She blames bad management for the reason she and her family's Christmas was disrupted. Her power was finally restored at 4am Monday morning.

"It took about 10 extra hours for a house to get us in order for us to come back home so it was just a little lot and if there was they just left us in the dark for the whole time.", Galban told WJZ.