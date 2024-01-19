Snow slams into Maryland for the second time in 2024

BALTIMORE -- Another round of snow means another round of cleanup in Baltimore County and the surrounding region.

Road crews have been working around the clock to make sure Maryland's highways and byways are as clear as they can be for those of you who have to drive.

While this week's winter storms have created a constant cleanup job for neighbors, WJZ found people aren't minding it too much.

Devorah Roloff told WJZ she saw driving that made her concerned when she went to the gym Friday morning.

"I'm more scared of other people driving. I feel like I'm driving safe, but you never know. There's crazy drivers out there," Roloff said. "So, if you don't have to leave and get coffee or go to the gym, don't."

A lot of people have been heeding that advice: this week's snow has made business at the Filling Station in Sparks-Glencoe slower than usual.

But, general manager Joshua Tracy said he's just happy to see snow again.

"I've got a three-year-old son and he loves playing in the snow," he said. "It definitely affects the business, but we're kinda slow during January and February anyway. [The snow is] just spicing it up."

WJZ met people like Jonathan Morthone on Friday who said this week has been about making up for lost time after Maryland's years-long snow drought.

"I'm looking forward to a fire in the fireplace a little later today," Morthone said while shoveling his driveway. "Relaxing with some hot cocoa—just catching up on those winter memories we've missed the past few years."

With school being out another day this week, kids had plenty of time for some fun in the winter wonderland.

"[My wife and I are] used to snow and we've been waiting to introduce [our daughter] to it, so we've been showing her all the fun," Jordan Anderson said. "Sledding, building snowmen and snowball fights."

More than 400 trucks and other equipment have been deployed to clean up communities around Baltimore County.

If you have any issues or concerns, like seeing roads in need of treatment, you can report them by calling 311.