Children sled, build snowmen as snow accumulated in Maryland

BALTIMORE - Scraping and shoveling were just about the only sounds at sunrise on Tuesday.

For many, about four inches of fresh snow was dumped in their neighborhoods.

While children were out of school, and many were playing in the snow, people were shoveling their driveways or walkways.

"I haven't even had coffee yet," Baltimore resident Dee Campbell said as she shoveled snow Tuesday morning. "I didn't go to the gym today, so this is my workout."

Children had enough snow to sled down the Patterson Park hill for the first time in two years.

"It was really difficult to explain to him all day (Monday) that it was not enough snow to go sledding, so we're very happy it continued to snow," Baltimore resident Rachel Nelson said about her son.

The snow on the ground was perfect for snowmen and snowballs.

Baltimore City and Baltimore County crews say they prioritized main roads and emergency routes before focusing on the neighborhoods.

"The main ones look OK, but still, because it's like sleeting a little bit, it does seem a little bit slick," Nelson said.

On the hill, Violet held onto an inflatable llama.

It was a core memory unlocked for another generation of Baltimore children.