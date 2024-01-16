Maryland residents react to impact of snow brought by Arctic blast

BALTIMORE -- Many people all over the region started their day by waking up to snow all over their driveways and cleaning it off of their sidewalks and cars.

Crews have been busy keeping our roads clear as best as they can, too.

While some folks were excited to see the return of snow, others were in no mood to deal with the mushy mess.

Selena Mackey in Edgewood started cleaning her driveway with her shovel but soon realized her snow blower was the better choice.

She hasn't missed the snow.

"Especially [because] I gotta clean it up," Mackey said with a laugh.

Steve Bunker, also in Edgewood, got his snow blower out pretty early. He wanted to help clear snow for his neighbors and prioritized those who had to leave for work early.

"I feel pretty much obligated having a snow machine," Bunker said.

Over in Howard County, there was more of a winter wonderland vibe. Many kids flocked to the Ellicott City Assembly of God church and busted out their sleds to enjoy the now snow-covered hill next to the church's parking lot.

"There's two things I love on snow: football and [sledding]," Bear Williams-Abrams said.

Tuesday marked the first snow day for the region's school districts in years, which was an extra special experience for children.

"In the beginning, we had a two-hour delay, but I kinda had a feeling that we were gonna have no school," Chase Bodensiek said. "It's awesome."

Not every student who had the day off had a good time in the snow, though. Over in Carroll County, Olu Olarinde told WJZ it took a bit for her daughter to warm up to help shovel.

"She didn't want to get up, but I think she knows if she [helps me] early, she'll be sleeping for the rest of the day," Olarinde said.

It's important to clear snow off your driveways, sidewalks, or other pathways as soon as possible. Any leftover snow will turn into ice overnight.