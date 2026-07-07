"The difference between life and death." How Maryland is working to cut speeding fatalities

Gov. Wes Moore is rolling out a new safe driving campaign, 'Slow the Fast Down,' in partnership with the Maryland Department of Transportation. The initiative aims to reduce the number of fatalities associated with speeding.

Last year, 485 people died on Maryland roadways.

"Nearly a third of all fatal crashes in our state are tied to speeding," said Chrissy Nizer, Gov. Moore's Highway Safety Representative.

Vehicle operators in Maryland can expect to see billboards displaying the "Slow the Fast Down" slogan throughout the summer, as well as more police patrolling the roads.

Slow the Fast Down campaign

Gov Moore says the message is simple: slowing down saves lives.

"The safety of Marylanders is my number one priority," Gov. Moore said. "The 'Slow the Fast Down' campaign is a refusal to accept the status quo on our roadways, inspiring more drivers across Maryland to ease off the gas and put the brakes on aggressive and reckless driving."

Each year, nearly 43,000 lives lost due to speeding across the U.S.

According to AAA, pedestrians have a 50% survival rate when hit at a speed of 38 MPH. The chances for survival significantly decrease each MPH above that.

"Excessive speed shrinks your reaction time, lengthens your stopping distance and exponentially increases the risks of injury and death in a crash. Every mile per hour matters and slowing down increases the chance of a safe arrival," Nizer said.

Cutting roadway deaths

"The data is clear: speed kills, and loss of life on our roads is entirely preventable," said Maryland Transportation Secretary Katie Thomson, calling on drivers to do their part. "We cannot do this alone."

For the first time since 2014, Maryland saw fewer than 500 traffic deaths last year. But the Moore-Miller administration says its goal is zero roadway fatalities.

"Speeding isn't just breaking the law, it puts families, first responders, road workers, pedestrians, and every person on our roadways at risk," Lt. Governor Aruna Miller said. "Obeying the posted speed limit can be the difference between life and death. If we want to save lives, every driver has a role to play."

So far in 2026, 4,600 drivers have been cited for going more than 30 MPH over the speed limit. The governor's office says increased patrols will continue through the month of July.