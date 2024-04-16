Skeletal remains found inside vacant Baltimore home

BALTIMORE - Skeletal remains were found in a vacant home Tuesday in Baltimore.

Homicide detectives are investigating the area in the 2200 block of East Fayette Street.

WJZ had crews at the scene as detectives were removing unknown items in black trash bags.

In January, officers recovered skeletal remains in the 3800 block of Fort Armistead Road, according to authorities.

The remains were found in the area of Hawkins Management—a business that specializes in recycling construction and demolition debris in South Baltimore.

In August 2023, skeletal remains were found in a suitcase in Southeast Baltimore.