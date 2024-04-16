Watch CBS News
Local News

Skeletal remains found inside vacant Baltimore home

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Skeletal remains found in vacant Baltimore home
Skeletal remains found in vacant Baltimore home 00:18

BALTIMORE - Skeletal remains were found in a vacant home Tuesday in Baltimore.

Homicide detectives are investigating the area in the 2200 block of East Fayette Street.

WJZ had crews at the scene as detectives were removing unknown items in black trash bags.

In January, officers recovered skeletal remains in the 3800 block of Fort Armistead Road, according to authorities. 

The remains were found in the area of Hawkins Management—a business that specializes in recycling construction and demolition debris in South Baltimore.

In August 2023, skeletal remains were found in a suitcase in Southeast Baltimore. 

Adam Thompson

Adam Thompson was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina before landing in Maryland.

First published on April 16, 2024 / 7:08 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.