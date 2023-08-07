Watch CBS News
Skeletal remains found in suitcase in Southeast Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A homicide investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found in a suitcase Sunday morning in Southeast Baltimore. 

Police said the discovery was made around 7 a.m. on the 2400 block of E. Madison Avenue. It was not immediately clear who found the remains. 

Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation, and the Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy.

First published on August 7, 2023 / 10:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

