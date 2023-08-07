Skeletal remains found in suitcase in Southeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A homicide investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found in a suitcase Sunday morning in Southeast Baltimore.
Police said the discovery was made around 7 a.m. on the 2400 block of E. Madison Avenue. It was not immediately clear who found the remains.
Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation, and the Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.