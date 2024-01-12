Police recover skeletal remains and 2 dead bodies from 3 different parts of Baltimore Thursday

BALTIMORE -- Police found two dead bodies and human remains in three different parts of Baltimore on Thursday afternoon.

Officers recovered skeletal remains in the 3800 block of Fort Armistead Road, according to authorities. The remains were found in the area of Hawkins Management—a business that specializes in recycling construction and demolition debris in South Baltimore.

Across the city, in West Baltimore, they found the body of a deceased male with "no signs of foul play," police said. The discovery was made near the 2800 block of West Lanvale Street around 12:45 p.m.

A few hours later, in East Baltimore, officers learned that someone had found a dead body in the 500 block of North Port Street, according to authorities.

Officers were alerted to the grim discovery around 2:05 p.m. They did not initially observe signs of foul play, police said.

Homicide detectives will investigate all three incidents. Meanwhile, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will examine the two bodies and human remains to determine who died and what killed them.