Six arrested in retail theft ring operated in Maryland and other states

The Prince Georges County Police Department (PGPD) has arrested six suspects who are accused of leading an alleged retail theft ring.

A lengthy investigation revealed a multi-state organization that included Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and the District of Columbia.

Six suspects involved in the ring are currently in custody. They are 30-year-old Daryl Michael Jackson of Washington, D.C., 25-year-old Cyan Rocke of Capitol Heights, 37-year-old Marco Morgan of Washington, D.C., 31-year-old Tia Courtney of Capitol Heights, 26-year-old Chyna Parker of Suitland and 22-year-old Quasaan Parker of Suitland.

On Monday morning, PGPD, together with Maryland State Police, the Metropolitan Police Department, and Homeland Security investigators served six arrest warrants in both Maryland and Washington, D.C.

$20,000 worth of merchandise recovered

Investigators recovered $20,000 worth of merchandise with the security tags still attached.

According to Prince George's County police, an investigation into the criminal organization began in February of 2025 after an uptick of retail thefts in the county. PGPD's Organized Retail Theft Task was created in February 2026.

It is believed that the suspects stole from more than 100 businesses, often stealing from some of those businesses more than once. Detectives said the suspects were believed to have stolen more than $500,000 worth of merchandise and would then sell the stolen items on social media or in private sales.

Additional arrest are expected.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation and would like to speak to a detective, they are asked to please call 301-772-4900.