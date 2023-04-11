Sip and stare: Maryland Zoo hosting Wine in the Wilderness event

BALTIMORE -- You know there's always time for a glass of wine, and The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore agrees.

The zoo is set to host Wine in the Wilderness, where visitors can sip and stare, enjoying live music and string lights adorning the trees in the Maryland Wilderness and Farmyard areas.

Tickets include unlimited wine samples, 3 full glass vouchers, and a keepsake wine glass. Full bottles will also be available for purchase, the zoo said.

There will also be food trucks at the event if you get hungry.

The event will be held Saturday, June 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

A drinking ticket is $50, while a designated driver ticket is $35. All proceeds go to animal care & conservation projects at the zoo.

Don't forget your ID! Guests will need to be 21 or over to attend. Click here to learn more and buy your tickets.