Sinkhole On East Baltimore Road Prompts Road Closure

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- Part of an East Baltimore street has closed due to a sinkhole in the roadway, the city's Department of Transportation said Tuesday.

The sinkhole has closed N. Wolfe Street between North Avenue and E. Lafayette Avenue to through traffic, and detours are in effect.

The city said southbound traffic will be directed left on North Avenue, right on Chester Street, right on E. Lafayette Avenue and left back onto N. Wolfe Street.

It is unclear when the blocks will be reopened.

A five-minute drive away, on the 700 block of North Avenue, a large sinkhole that opened Monday has closed the road. City officials plan to tear down several of the houses along the block due to concerns about structural integrity.

There is no timetable for that road to reopen to east-and westbound traffic.