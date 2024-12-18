Shrimp and Gifts provides 100+ Baltimore children with a shopping spree of a lifetime

BALTIMORE — More than 100 Baltimore City students were smiling ear to ear after they got a shopping spree of a lifetime on Tuesday evening.

The 6th annual Shrimp and Gifts event gave pre-selected students a $250 Walmart gift card to buy presents for their families for Christmas.

"I'm getting this for myself and the Lego set for my little cousin," said Keaton Adams, showing off the items in his cart.

"Right now, I just got LED lights," Ethan Payton said.

The children were treated to a dance party, food and meeting some of the Baltimore Ravens, including Zay Flowers and Isaiah Likely.

"I never went shopping with a football star before," Payton said.

The children also received a free pair of new sneakers from local favorite DTLR.

"Around December is the season of giving," Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely said. "So, just giving them my time, giving them a smile. Trying to show them that there's better days."

Help of some sponsors

WJZ was a proud sponsor along with Walmart, Bank of America, Jimmy's Seafood and several more companies.

"It's good to come in and watch kids be able to experience love and joy for Christmas," said Derrick Smith with Coca-Cola.

"They're not always grabbing toys," said Sonni Boyce, with Pepsi. "They're grabbing things to be able to make their families happy as well."

Growth of Shrimp and Gifts

Organizers said the event has grown in numbers over the years. It started back in 2018 with about 25 students given $50 to shop.

Now, close to 200 students filled the aisles of Walmart to find the perfect gifts.

"I got these candles for my mom because she likes candles," said Brielle Colvin.