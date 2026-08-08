Police investigate shots fired outside Pikesville Ruth's Chris Steakhouse

Baltimore County Police are investigating the circumstances around a discharging that took place in the parking lot of the Ruth's Chris in Pikesville Friday night.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Reisterstown Road around 7:50 p.m. Friday for a reported shots fired. Once on the scene, police located shell casings and a vehicle with damage to its front windshield.

There were no injuries reported, police said.

Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are asking anyone with information about this case to contact 410-887-1279.