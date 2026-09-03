Man shot driver's rear window during road rage incident on I-695, state police say

A Baltimore man is accused of shooting a vehicle during an alleged road rage incident Wednesday on I-695 in Anne Arundel County.

Maryland State Police responded around 2 p.m. to a report of shots fired near Outer Loop I-695 just before Maryland 295.

Police said a Chrysler Pacifica, driven by 40-year-old Brandon Allison, got into a road rage incident with a Honda Accord.

During the incident, Allison fired a shot at the Honda, shattering the rear driver-side window.

The driver of the Honda was not hurt.

Police later tracked down the Chrysler at a warehouse off Brandon Woods Boulevard. Allison was taken into custody, and officers discovered a loaded .40-caliber handgun inside the van.

He was charged with attempted murder, assault, having a loaded handgun in a vehicle and other weapon-related charges.

The incident and investigation shut down I-695 for an hour.

Police said the victim had a dash camera in his vehicle, which captured the road rage incident and the shooting.

Anyone who may have witnessed the altercation is asked to contact Maryland State Police at the Glen Burnie Barrack at (410) 761-5130.