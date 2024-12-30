Man injured from shooting in front of fire station in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was injured from a shooting Monday evening in front of a fire station in Northeast Baltimore, according to police.

Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of E. Cold Spring Lane where the man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital.

Police said that homicide detectives were called because of the severity of the victim's injuries.

Baltimore Police reported on Monday the city had 200 homicides in 2024, which was 59 less than in 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Walk for peace

The Archdiocese of Baltimore's Grief Ministry gathered Monday to remember and pray for those who died from a homicide as the city counted 200 victims in 2024.

Of the 200 homicides in Baltimore City this year, 173 were a result of gun violence, according to data from the CBS News gun violence tracker.

Data also shows that gun violence disproportionately impacts the younger population, with most victims falling into the 30-34 age range. The 26-29, 22-25, and 18-21 age groups were also heavily impacted, with 334, 338, 305 total gun violence victims (fatal and non-fatal), in the past 12 months respectively.