Baltimore mayoral candidates Brandon Scott, Sheila Dixon confident in supporters on Election Day

BALTIMORE – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and his challenger Sheila Dixon cast their ballots on Tuesday morning as they go head-to-head in the polls.

Scott and Dixon are locked in a tight race.

A Goucher poll released in early April showed Scott with an eight point lead over Dixon. Since then, fellow candidate Thiru Vignarajah dropped out and endorsed Dixon.

Scott reiterates campaign promises

Scott reiterated common themes of the final weeks of the campaign.

"We set out to have transformational change in Baltimore City—to not govern as we have before," Scott said. "I said that first day I was going to do the right thing, not the popular one. I was going to govern for the long term, not just for the term of getting re-elected. With the body of work we have -- leading us through the pandemic; reducing violence in this city; getting the economy going; investing in the neighborhoods and our people. We're hopeful the residents of Baltimore will put us back in."

Scott, 40, voted with his four-month-old son Charm on his lap. He said it was rewarding to have his family with him.

"It's the first time I've voted with other people since I started voting with my dad and mom when I was a little kid," Scott said. "So, it feels good to actually return that practice to the family of showing the young people in the family how to vote."

'We have to clean up the city'

Dixon narrowly lost past primaries to Scott and Catherine Pugh and spoke about why she believes she is the best choice.

She previously served as Baltimore's mayor from 2007 to 2010.

"We've got to retain people," Dixon said. "We've got to attract people. We've got to deal with quality-of-life crime, and we have to clean up the city. We need quality services for the high taxes people pay."

Making your vote count

Scott, who plans to spend Election Day crisscrossing through Baltimore City before a party with supporters in South Baltimore, said he is confident his supporters will show up despite early voting numbers appearing to be low.

"People vote different ways now, right? People vote by mail. There's a lot of mail-in ballots that are going to be counted. We know people will come out today," Scott said. "Some people decided to early vote. The thing about voting now is people have so many options. We just want to make sure people come out and vote and we're sure people are going to do that today."

Dixon owns up to embezzlement scandal

Dixon has a long history at City Hall, including several terms on the Baltimore City Council, rising to City Council president and then mayor before leaving as part of a plea deal — an embezzlement scandal involving gift cards meant for the needy for which she has since repeatedly apologized.

Dixon told WJZ she is not running from her past scandal.

"I know I have to show other individuals who don't trust me because of my past mistakes that I'm going to be transparent, that I have to gain that trust back," Dixon said.

"What do you say to those voters? How do you get past that?" Hellgren asked.

"Some people will never forgive me, and I get that, and I have to move forward," Dixon said. "But I serve a God that is forgiving, and I know based on my faith and my love for the people of this city. I may not ever get certain people's support, but ultimately, when people see my actions and what I'm going to do, then I believe that will help to change people's minds."

Vignarajah's endorsement

Dixon's endorsement from Vignarajah came with controversy after the Scott campaign accused Vignarajah of selling that endorsement in exchange for a position running city schools or the Baltimore Police Department.

Dixon and Vignarajah said he was not promised a position in a future Dixon administration. Vignarajah declined to comment on "private conversations" with Mayor Scott.

Why do you want to be mayor?

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren asked Dixon why she wants to be mayor again.

"That's a good question, and I have to say I gave it a lot of thought," Dixon said. "Over the years, I was out of public office, I was still very engaged in the community. People literally twisted my arm. They stopped me on the street. They begged me at church. They said please just give it one more time."

Hellgren asked, "Do you think this is your last time to run?"

"Oh, this is it," Dixon said.

Dixon told WJZ her final campaign is personal.

"We can't keep going around and around and dealing with the same issues as it relates to public safety, inadequate education for our young people, being the dirtiest city in America, the graffiti that's everywhere out of control," Dixon said.

She also said she wants to clean up trash in the city and improve city services.

Dixon has received the endorsement of Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates.