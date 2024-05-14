Few issues resolved as Maryland voters cast their ballots on Election Day

BALTIMORE -- Election officials say there were some issues Tuesday morning in Baltimore City that caused delays at the polls.

Machines malfunctioned and some judges were late to their posts. However, election officials say everything is back up and running.

More than 2,000 polling locations are open Tuesday for people to cast their ballot in person.

Turnout so far this year has been about average, according to election officials.

During the day early voting period, more than 151,000 Marylanders hit the polls.

More than 14,000 voters in Baltimore City came out compared to 22,000 voters in Baltimore County.

Mail-in ballots were also an option for voters. Election results showed 294,000 ballots were mailed in.

WJZ spoke with some voters and asked why they came out in person to vote.

"I just want to do my part," said Middle River voter John Swinton. "A lot of good candidates are out right now and I just want to exercise my right to do what I need to do."

Polls close at 8 p.m. so you have until then to cast your ballot at your designated polling locations.

Election officials are also reminding people that if you are not registered to vote, you can go to your assigned polling location and register in person.