Severe thunderstorm sweeps through Baltimore area

BALTIMORE -- A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Baltimore City, the southwest portion of Baltimore County, the northwest part of Anne Arundel County, and the east portion of Howard County until 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

The severe thunderstorms extended from Ellicott City to near Elkridge to Laurel. They are moving at 15 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

The storms were projected to create damaging wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour.

Earlier, a tornado warning was issued for east central Howard County. That warning was in effect until 4:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service