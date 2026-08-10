Seniors at Odenton community struggle to leave homes after lightning knocks out elevator

Some residents of a 55-and-older community in Odenton, Maryland, say they have been essentially trapped in their homes for more than a week after a lightning strike damaged their building and knocked out the elevator.

Mattie Procaccini, who lives on the fourth floor at The Gatherings, said the building was struck by lightning during a severe thunderstorm nine days ago, causing electrical damage and leaving residents without power for several days.

"We're older and helpless at this point," Procaccini said.

Procaccini said she went without air conditioning for six of the nine days, while residents relied on one another for basic necessities.

"We've had to rely on each other for food, for refrigeration," she said.

Senior facility's elevator is out of order

But for Procaccini and her friend and neighbor, Carol Kenney, the biggest concern is the building's elevator, which Procaccini said has remained out of service since the lightning strike.

Both women live on the fourth floor and have difficulty using the stairs. Procaccini is recovering from a broken leg and uses a walker or cane.

"Some of us are handicapped — which I am, recovering from a broken leg — and I cannot negotiate, nor can my friend negotiate, 76 steps," Procaccini said.

The lack of a working elevator has left the women essentially unable to leave the building.

"I have medicine I need to get. I have a doctor's appointment I need to go to," Procaccini said. "I can't get down the steps. I have a leg that doesn't work, and I use a walker or a cane."

Residents stuck while waiting for elevator repairs

Procaccini said residents have received little to no help from the building's management as they wait for the elevator to be repaired.

In a recent email obtained by WJZ, the management company told residents it was waiting for a delivery date for a part needed to repair the elevator.

WJZ reached out to the management company for an update and is awaiting a response.

In the meantime, Procaccini said she and her neighbors have been relying on family members to bring them food and other supplies. But after more than a week without a working elevator, she said residents are becoming increasingly desperate.

"We can accept a non-working elevator for one, two or three days, but this is nine days, and we're running out of food, to be honest with you," Procaccini said.

For residents who cannot safely navigate the stairs, Procaccini said the situation has become more than an inconvenience.

"We've reached a point of despair," she said.