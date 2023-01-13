Student struck by car near Lansdowne High School in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE — A 12th grade student at Lansdowne High school was struck by a car while crossing Hollins Ferry Road Friday morning, Principal Allison Seymour said in a statement to parents and students.

Assistant Principal McWilliams, along with emergency medical personnel, responded to the scene.

Officials say the student was "alert and talking", and was taken to the hospital for medical care.

In a message to parents, guardians, and students, Principal Seymour reminded the school community that there is no crossing guard at the corner of Third Avenue, and Hollins Ferry Road where students are often dropped off and cross the street.

"Please keep our school community in your thoughts as we continue to heal from the events of this week. Our counseling team is available for students at any time, and we are also providing supports to our staff.," Principal Seymour said.

The memo also cited several safety tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:

1. Follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals.

2. Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available.

3. If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.

4. Cross streets at crosswalks or intersections. Look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right.

5. If a crosswalk or intersection is not available, locate a well-lit area where you have the best view of traffic. Wait for a gap in traffic that allows enough time to cross safely; continue watching for traffic as you cross.

6. Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways, or backing up in parking lots.

WJZ will update this story with more information as it become available.