Security guard shoots, kills man who reportedly threw brick at him in Southeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A 35-year-old man was shot and killed by a security guard early Monday in Southeast Baltimore.
While police were patrolling the area of East Lombard Street, they heard a shooting from the 4000 block.
Police said a security guard told officers that the man threw a brick at him, which then he shot his gun.
Officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.
