Watch CBS News
Local News

Security guard shoots, kills man who reportedly threw brick at him in Southeast Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - A 35-year-old man was shot and killed by a security guard early Monday in Southeast Baltimore.

While police were patrolling the area of East Lombard Street, they heard a shooting from the 4000 block.

Police said a security guard told officers that the man threw a brick at him, which then he shot his gun.

Officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 7, 2022 / 8:25 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.