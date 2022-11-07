Security guard shoots, kills man who reportedly threw brick at him in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 35-year-old man was shot and killed by a security guard early Monday in Southeast Baltimore.

While police were patrolling the area of East Lombard Street, they heard a shooting from the 4000 block.

Police said a security guard told officers that the man threw a brick at him, which then he shot his gun.

Officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died, according to police.

