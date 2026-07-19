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Crews search for man who jumped from pontoon boat in Rock Creek in Anne Arundel County

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
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Adam Thompson

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Search crews are looking for a missing swimmer in Rock Creek, a tributary of the Patapsco River, in Anne Arundel County.

Natural Resources Police (NPR) said a man who was with a couple of other people jumped from a pontoon boat and never resurfaced on Sunday afternoon.

Crews from multiple agencies, including the NPR, Anne Arundel County Fire and Rescue, Baltimore County Fire Department, and the Coast Guard, are searching in Rock Creek between Riviera Beach and Fort Smallwood.

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