Man riding scooter killed in crash involving vehicle in Curtis Bay, Maryland

A man riding a motor scooter was killed after colliding with a vehicle in the Curtis Bay area of Anne Arundel County.

The collision happened around 9:40 a.m. on August 24 at the intersection of Fort Smallwood Road and Hilltop Road, a statement from the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.

A preliminary investigation found that a Mazda 6 vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old female, was traveling south on Fort Smallwood Road and attempted to turn left onto Hilltop Road.

The motor scooter, carrying 39-year-old Robert Louis Tuite, was traveling north on Fort Smallwood when the Mazda turned in front of it, causing the scooter to strike the passenger side of the vehicle.

Tuite was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead on August 25.

The Anne Arundel County Police Crash Reconstruction Team handled the investigation.