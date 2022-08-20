Watch CBS News
School police hold supply giveaway at Baltimore's Moravia Park Elementary/Middle School

By Stetson Miller

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Dozens of Baltimore City students received free school supplies on Friday just before the start of the school year. 

Baltimore City Schools Police hosted a back-to-school supply giveaway at Moravia Park Elementary/Middle School to give away donated backpacks, books, pens, and pencils. 

"We just took an incentive to help the kids get back, you know, back to school, with all the equipment and stuff that they need," said Sgt. Marlon Harty, a member of the Northeast District's Neighborhood Community Unit. 

Parents told WJZ that the school supplies are useful because they help to get their children ready to learn. 

"It gives us a nice start with the school supplies, new books for them to read," said Jerrika Lancaster, an East Baltimore mother of two. 

The event was also an opportunity for officers to engage and build relationships with students. 

"We have to do what we have to do, to help our community, to help put education first in the communities that we serve," said Sgt. Harty. 

More school supplies will be given out on Saturday between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Northwood Baseball Complex at 1801 Argonne Drive.

First published on August 19, 2022 / 9:06 PM

