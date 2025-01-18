Here's a list of Maryland school districts and churches closed on Sunday due to the incoming snow storm
BALTIMORE - Several Maryland school districts and places of worship are closed on Sunday, Jan. 18, as Maryland is expected to see another round of snow.
The winter storm is forecasted to bring anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of snow along and northwest of I-95. The eastern shore may see an inch or less of snow.
WJZ's First Alert Weather team has declared Sunday to Thursday First Alert Weather Days due to the snow and extreme cold.
The following schools will be closed due to severe winter weather on Sunday, Jan. 19:
- Anne Arundel County Public Schools
- Baltimore County Public Schools
- Carroll County Public Schools
- Howard County Public Schools
- Anne Arundel Community College
- Harford Community College
- Loyola University
The following churches have canceled service on Sunday, Jan.19:
- Living Hope Ministries
- St.Michael Lutheran Church
- Mt. Calvary AME Church
WJZ will continue to update the list of school closings as they are reported. Find a full list of closures HERE.
Travel problems are anticipated as snow begins to accumulate, especially once temperatures fall below freezing. If you plan to head out to watch the Ravens game on Sunday evening, plan accordingly and allow extra time to reach your destination. .