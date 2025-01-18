Here's a list of Maryland school districts and churches closed on Sunday due to the incoming snow storm

BALTIMORE - Several Maryland school districts and places of worship are closed on Sunday, Jan. 18, as Maryland is expected to see another round of snow.

The winter storm is forecasted to bring anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of snow along and northwest of I-95. The eastern shore may see an inch or less of snow.

WJZ's First Alert Weather team has declared Sunday to Thursday First Alert Weather Days due to the snow and extreme cold.

The following schools will be closed due to severe winter weather on Sunday, Jan. 19:

Anne Arundel County Public Schools

Baltimore County Public Schools

Carroll County Public Schools

Howard County Public Schools

Anne Arundel Community College

Harford Community College

Loyola University

The following churches have canceled service on Sunday, Jan.19:

Living Hope Ministries

St.Michael Lutheran Church

Mt. Calvary AME Church

WJZ will continue to update the list of school closings as they are reported. Find a full list of closures HERE.

Travel problems are anticipated as snow begins to accumulate, especially once temperatures fall below freezing. If you plan to head out to watch the Ravens game on Sunday evening, plan accordingly and allow extra time to reach your destination. .