Maryland Weather: Winter Storm Warning for Northern Suburbs

BALTIMORE -- Brief warmup Saturday in advance of a coastal storm developing Sunday. This storm is expected to produce another round of accumulating snow across the metro area and heavy accumulations for northern suburbs.

At this time, the best chance for significant snowfall appears to be along and northwest of I-95, where totals could range from three to six inches. The eastern shore may see an inch or less.

WJZ has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday due to the snow. Travel problems are anticipated as snow begins to accumulate, especially once temperatures fall below freezing. If you plan to head out to watch the Ravens game on Sunday evening, plan accordingly and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Bitter Cold Martin Luther King, Junior Day

At the same time this coastal low pulls moisture from the south, an artic blast will push in from the north. As the coastal storm moves north into New England, we will see bitterly cold temperatures in time for Martin Luther King, Junior Day. Temperatures will begin to fall across the area Sunday afternoon, winds out of the northwest will begin to funnel cold air into the region. Monday morning, temperatures will be in the teens with wind chills in the single digits.

WJZ First Alert Weather Days are also in effect for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday due to the extreme cold.

The coldest nights will be Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with actual temperatures dipping into the single digits. Wind chills on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings will fall below zero in most areas, with some locations experiencing wind chills as low as the teens below zero. High temperatures on Tuesday afternoon will only reach near 20 degrees.

Weekend Slight Warmup

By the end of the week, temperatures will start to warm up slightly. Highs will climb to the upper 20s on Thursday and the mid-30s on Friday. Overnight lows will gradually rise as well, with Friday morning's temperatures in the mid-teens and next Saturday morning's around 20 degrees.

We will also need to monitor midweek closely as a major winter storm develops along the Gulf Coast. As the storm tracks northeast toward the Southeast Atlantic Coast, parts of Southern Maryland and the lower Eastern Shore may see snow on the northern fringes of the system. The most likely time frame for this event is late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Light snow accumulation is possible, but the extent will depend on the storm's exact track.