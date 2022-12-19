School bus with four students on board involved in crash in Carroll County
BALTIMORE - A school bus with four students on board was involved in a crash Monday afternoon in Carroll County.
According to district officials, Bus 324 was involved in a minor wreck near Wawa at Route 140 in Westminster.
The bus was leaving Winters Mill High School.
Four students were examined by emergency responders and released.
A spare bus was called to finish the route.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.