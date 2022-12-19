Watch CBS News
School bus with four students on board involved in crash in Carroll County

BALTIMORE - A school bus with four students on board was involved in a crash Monday afternoon in Carroll County.

According to district officials, Bus 324 was involved in a minor wreck near Wawa at Route 140 in Westminster.

The bus was leaving Winters Mill High School.

Four students were examined by emergency responders and released.

A spare bus was called to finish the route.

