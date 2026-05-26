At least 1 person injured after school bus crash in Baltimore County

At least one person was taken to a hospital after a school bus crash in Owings Mills involving two other vehicles, according to Baltimore County police.

Officers responded to the reported collision on Tuesday around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Dolfield Boulevard and Reisterstown Road.

At least one person was taken to a hospital. No students were on the bus at the time of the crash, Fire officials said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.