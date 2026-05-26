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At least 1 person injured after school bus crash in Baltimore County

By JT Moodee Lockman

/ CBS Baltimore

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At least one person was taken to a hospital after a school bus crash in Owings Mills involving two other vehicles, according to Baltimore County police. 

Officers responded to the reported collision on Tuesday around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Dolfield Boulevard and Reisterstown Road. 

At least one person was taken to a hospital. No students were on the bus at the time of the crash, Fire officials said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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