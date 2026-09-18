15-year-old student robbed at gunpoint inside school bathroom in Montgomery County, police say

A 15-year-old student was robbed at gunpoint inside the bathroom of a high school in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The incident happened around 12:35 p.m. Thursday at Northwest High School in Germantown.

The Montgomery County Police Department responded and took three teens into custody.

The victim was not physically harmed in the incident.

Report of school bathroom robbery

A 15-year-old student told investigators he was in the bathroom when he was approached by another student who pointed a handgun at him and demanded money.

The victim handed over his cash, and both students left the bathroom, according to police.

The victim then reported the incident, and officers were called to the school to investigate.

It's unclear whether the students knew one another or what led up to the robbery.

Suspect found walking away from school

Police said they spotted a group of teens near Great Seneca Highway and Wisteria Drive, including one who matched the description of the suspect.

When he saw the officers, he separated from the group and was taken into custody, police said. He did not have the handgun on him at the time, police added.

The officers then stopped three other teens who were walking with the suspect. As they approached, one of the teens walked into a wooded area before returning, according to police.

A K9 unit searched the wooded area, where officers recovered a loaded P80 handgun with an extended magazine. Police determined it was the same weapon used during the armed robbery at school.

3 teens charged in the case

The 15-year-old robbery suspect was charged as a juvenile, and his name has not been released. He faces first-degree assault, use of a firearm in a felony or violent crime, handgun on person, possession of a regulated firearm by a person under the age of 21 and possession of a firearm without a serial number.

He was remanded by the Department of Juvenile Services to the Cheltenham Youth Detention Center, police said.

Two other teens, identified as 17-year-old Khalil Ingram and 18-year-old Tayvion Williams, were charged as adults in the case.

Police said Ingram was the one who walked into the wooded area, where the gun was recovered. They said Williams had been in possession of the gun at some point.

Ingram faces handgun on person, possession of a regulated firearm by a person under the age of 21 and possession of a firearm without a serial number, while Williams was charged with possession of a regulated firearm by a person under the age of 21 and possession of a firearm without a serial number.

Both teens were taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where they will have a bond hearing.

Police said a fourth teen who was walking with the group was interviewed and released without charges.