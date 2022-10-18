School-based Wellness Centers expanded into 11 Howard County schools

BALTIMORE - School-based Wellness Centers will be expanded into 11 Howard County Public Schools, the Howard County Health Department announced.

The expansion is assisted by a $815,000 funding from the Maryland Department of Health.

Students will be provided with comprehensive preventative health care and chronic disease management that includes annual physicals, behavioral health screenings and health education.

Also, chronic diseases such as ADHD, asthma and obesity will be managed at the Centers in coordination with the student, parent and the student's primary health care provider.

"This critical MDH funding allows us to expand services that support our students' health and academic goals. Healthy students get better grades, have better attendance, and focus better in class" said Howard County Health Officer Dr. Maura Rossman.

There are 11 School-Based Wellness Centers housed in elementary, middle and high schools across Howard County.

According to the country, more than 3,000 children are currently enrolled in the Centers with more enrolling daily.

"In Howard County public schools, it is our mission to ensure that every student has the resources and tools to achieve success, academically and otherwise. Comprehensive healthcare to students through school-based wellness centers is an incredibly valuable service that we can offer our families," said Howard County Public School System Superintendent Dr. Michael Martirano. "We are grateful for our collaboration with the Howard County Health Department to advance and grow this initiative, and the Maryland Department of Health for providing critical funding to realize this wonderful expansion."

Children are able to see a provider onsite or via a telemedicine visit using specialized instruments that allow a pediatrician (and parent) to see inside the child's ears, nose and throat to easily diagnose an illness.

"We know that the pandemic underscored several needs specifically around the well-being of our children and uncovered many barriers for sick children and their families," said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. "In this year's school budget, we added seven health assistants, two nurses, and one health specialist who will be integral into the expansion. We want to be able to treat illness and prevent chronic disease, asthma, and obesity so kids can stay in school. By investing in our children's health, we can change the trajectory of their lives—so they can stay active and engaged in school, work, and play."