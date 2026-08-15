Experts warn against scams that are targeting job seekers, tips on how to avoid these scams

Experts are warning against scams that are targeting job seekers.

CBS News Baltimore talked to one expert who says these crimes have become more frequent over the past few months due to the current state of the job market.

The latest scam involved scammers using fake job offers through text messaging.

The scammer often pretends to represent a big company, such as Amazon, saying that they have found your resume.

If you show interest, the scammer may then ask follow up question's such as "are you looking for a career change?"

"So, they're prompting you to act now, click this link, make this phone call back to the business to be able to activate your service or enable this opportunity for you.," said John Haraburda of Transaction Network Services.

Then you will be asked your personal information like social security number, birthdate, or employment history.

"And then from there, it's a… it can be a more casual conversation of, like, catfishing you may have heard from the… from the days past, right? And looking at honey potting of, you know, trying to create information, string you along with data, trying to acquire information about you and data.\," said Haraburda.

John says never click on a link or scan a QR Code. He recommends you report scam calls to your phone service provider and local law enforcement.

If you think you've been a victim of one of these scams you might also need to reset your passwords and monitor your credit history.