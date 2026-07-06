Sarah David clinches Democratic primary to become Baltimore County's top prosecutor

Sarah David, a Democrat, is set to become Baltimore County's next top prosecutor after officially defeating incumbent Scott Shellenberger in the primary election.

David declared victory on Monday after she secured 54% of the vote. Since there is no Republican challenger, the primary effectively determined the outcome of the Baltimore County State's Attorney election.

She is the first Democratic woman elected to serve as the county's top prosecutor.

"This election marks an important opportunity for Baltimore County," David stated. "Together, we are beginning a new chapter for the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office, and I look forward to serving every resident with integrity, transparency, and fairness."

David's election ends Shellenberger's nearly two decades as Baltimore County's State's Attorney.

She emailed Shellenberger to thank him for his years of service to Baltimore County and for their joint commitment to making a smooth transition.

Who is Sarah David?

David was endorsed by Maryland Gov. Wes Moore during her campaign.

She is from Pikesville, in Baltimore County, and graduated from Johns Hopkins University and the University of Maryland Law School

David handles public corruption cases with the Maryland State prosecutor's office. She argued in her campaign that crime and public safety remain serious concerns in Baltimore County.

"People in Baltimore County really are not feeling as safe as they were feeling years ago, and what they're saying also is that they don't really know what is happening," David told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. "A lot of times, they'll mention a crime that happened in their neighborhood or that happened to a friend, and they'll say we don't know what happened. So, that's where information and data tracking is really helpful."

She is also committed to tightening up juvenile crime.

"I envision a juvenile division of the state's attorney's office that's no longer a training ground. It's a unit of prosecutors who are actually committed to the juvenile justice program," David said.

David added that her experienced leadership and innovative solutions will create a justice system that works for the residents.