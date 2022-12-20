Watch CBS News
Santa Claus greets Gov. Larry Hogan at State House

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan must be on the "nice list."

The governor ran into Santa Claus roaming the halls of the State House in Annapolis.

Santa Claus has a busy week preparing his sleigh to deliver gifts all across the world.

As for Hogan, he is planning what's next in his political career.

Hogan will hand over the state governor's reigns to Wes Moore next month.

December 20, 2022

