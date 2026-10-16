Sample ballots mailed to Anne Arundel County voters were missing pages

Sample ballots mailed out to voters in Anne Arundel County were missing the last two ballot pages, according to Maryland's State Board of Election (SBE).

The missing pages included information on state ballot Questions 2 and 3, as well as Anne Arundel County Questions A, B and C, said a statement by the SBE.

"The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) is taking proactive steps to inform the public of a misprint with the specimen ballots in Anne Arundel County to mitigate voter confusion," the statement said.

Sample, or specimen ballots, are identical copies of the ballots provided to voters at the polling place on Election Day or during early voting. They are mailed out at least one week before the first day of voting to provide information on the time and place of the election, as well as details about candidates and questions.

The SBE acknowledged that the misprint "may cause voter confusion or frustration over their ballot."

The agency says it will issue corrected sample ballots in a timely manner to all affected voters.

In addition, the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections will be taking additional steps to notify voters directly of the issue and provide a link to an online sample ballot that includes the missing pages, the SBE said.