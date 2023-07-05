Teen killed, 6 injured in mass shooting at Salisbury block party

BALTIMORE -- A 14-year-old boy is dead and six others injured after a mass shooting at a block party overnight in Salisbury, authorities said.

Police responded around 1 a.m. Wednesday to the event on Chippewa Boulevard near Kiowa Avenue, where they found seven shot, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said.

The teenager was transported to an area hospital, where he died. The remaining victims were hospitalized with injuries considered non-life-threatening, police said.

Officials could not confirm any arrests and said the investigation was active and ongoing Wednesday morning. No further information was immediately available.

The fourth and fifth of July have the most mass shootings of any day of the year in the United States, according to a newly released CNN analysis of the Gun Violence Archive's mass shooting data since 2014.

Around the same time west of Salisbury, in Washington, D.C., nine people were wounded in a drive-by shooting, including a 9-year-old.

Four days ago, two people died and 28 people were wounded in a mass shooting at a block party in South Baltimore.

Anyone with information on the shooting in Salisbury is urged to call the sheriff's office at 410-548-4898. Those wishing to stay anonymous can contact Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.

This is a developing story and will be updated.