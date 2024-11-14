15 charged in alleged hate crime attack near Salisbury University after more arrests

BALTIMORE -- Three additional men were arrested, increasing those charged to 15, for their involvement in an alleged hate crime attack on a man at an apartment near Salisbury University, police said.

A suspect allegedly created an account on Grindr, a dating app used primarily by gay and bisexual men, and posed as a 16-year-old, luring the victim to an apartment just off the Salisbury University campus for sex, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ.

"Approximately 15 college-aged males appeared from the back bedrooms," the documents state, and within moments, "slapped, punched, kicked and spit" on the victim while yelling an anti-gay slur.

Police said the victim repeatedly tried to flee the apartment but was thrown to the floor. He was eventually able to escape.

Sean Antone, 19, from West Friendship; 18-year-old Benjamin Brandenberg, from Glyndon; and 19-year-old Logan Clark, from Severna Park, were taken into custody, according to police. Police previously announced the arrests of 12 other students.

The 15 students are facing charges of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, false imprisonment and hate crime associated offenses.

Police identified the 15 allegedly involved in the attack as:

﻿﻿20-year-old Ryder Baker of Olney

18-year-old Bennan Aird of Milton, Delaware

20-year-old Riley Brister of Davidsonville

19-year-old Cruz Cespedes of Jarrettsville

20-year-old Dylan Earp of Gambrills

19-year-old Elijah Johnson of Crofton

18-year-old Zachary Leinemann of Crofton

18-year-old Cameron Guy of Baltimore

19-year-old Jacob Howard of Elkridge

21-year-old Eric Sinclair of Mount Airy

19-year-old Patrick Gutierrez of Salisbury

20-year-old Dylan Pietuszka of West Friendship

19-year-old Sean Antone of West Friendship

18-year-old Benjamin Brandenberg of Glyndon

19-year-old Logan Clark of Severna Park

Salisbury University responds

Salisbury University condemned any acts of hate and suspended the students and the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity chapter.

"The [students charged] aren't allowed on campus property. They also can't take classes at S.U. either online or virtually, and they can't attend Salisbury University-sponsored events," school spokesman Jason Rhodes said.

Rhodes repeatedly said "hate has no place" at the university.

"These allegations are very shocking and disturbing," Rhodes said. "We've opened up counseling for students who may need support at this time, and we've also taken steps toward making sure the LGBTQ community on campus feels supported at this time."

Fraternity members expelled

WJZ was the first to report the SAE fraternity expelled the students involved who are affiliated with its Salisbury chapter.

"Sigma Alpha Epsilon condemns hate and violence in any form, and we are disappointed that members of our chapter were involved in such an act," the suburban Chicago-based fraternity wrote in a statement. "The Fraternity Service Center has reviewed the circumstances surrounding the incident and has confirmed that it was isolated to the expelled individuals. The remaining members of our chapter are devoted to our mission and continue to uphold the high standards expected of Sigma Alpha Epsilon."

"These individuals' actions do not align with the values of our organization or reflect the principles of our Fraternity's creed, The True Gentleman," SAE officials said in a statement.