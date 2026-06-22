Sail 250 puts spotlight on Baltimore's local businesses and community organizations

As Baltimore prepares to welcome ships from around the world for Sail 250, local veterans are taking part in the historic celebration— bringing their own stories of service, sacrifice, and patriotism to an event honoring America's 250th anniversary.

Baltimore's harbor will be filled with ships from around the world. They are here as part of Sail 250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore, the event that celebrates our nation's maritime and aviation history.

Highlighting veteran-owned businesses and organizations

Local veterans, organizations, and veteran-owned businesses will be on full display for the event.

Veterans Kesean Johnson and Charles Jay are members of the Jewish War Veterans organization, and they are excited about the event.

"Us participating in the event allows for people of the Jewish faith who may not know that there are war veterans who happen to be Jewish," said Johnson. "It allows for recognition, for us to be visible in a space that we are typically unseen."

Charles Jay said this is an event that allows them to reach out to all veterans in need.

It's not just organizations taking part. Local businesses like veteran-owned food truck Fiamme Del Formo are also preparing to welcome thousands of visitors expected during the celebration.

Owner Jennifer Haddaway said events like this are symbolic and meaningful.

"To celebrate the nation and have people that have protected it and help build it in the same space," she said.

From organizations to restaurants, many local groups said Sail 250 is an opportunity to showcase Baltimore while welcoming visitors and the military from across the world.