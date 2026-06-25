Navy ship USS Marinette arrives in Maryland for Sail250: "It packs a punch"

One of the most unique ships featured in Sail 250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore can be found docked at the Baltimore Peninsula.

USS Marinette LCS25 is one of the most functional ships in the Navy fleet. At 370 feet long with 80 crew members, the ship has a helicopter landing pad and hangar, two rib boats in the belly of the vessel, and heavy artillery, including a cannon.

The ship has four engines, two of which are like jet engines, meaning it can sprint ahead of other vessels to intercept watercraft. It can also truck side to side and spin 360 degrees with controllable reversing and steering deflector buckets attached to the stern of the jet propulsion system. It can also traverse the littoral zones, water close to shore, and navigate waters as low as 15 feet deep.

"Where we shine is our ability to operate where other ships can't," said Cdr. Brian Sims, the ship's executive officer. "For a 370-foot ship, one of the smallest in the fleet, it packs a punch. We can go 40 plus knots."

The ship is used in counternarcotics missions primarily on the East Coast and in the Caribbean.

It is based in Jacksonville, Florida, but was built in Marinette, Wisconsin, which is where the ship gets its name. It began operating in 2023 and has yet to deploy. The ship can be out on the water for weeks or even months.

"We go out and find drug trafficking individuals and intercept, and the Coast Guard then takes over and arrests," Sims said.

The pilot house is where the ship truly shines. An officer and junior officer monitor the radar and navigation, while another sailor sits at the helm and oversees steering the vessel and monitoring the engines.

"This is a very unique design for Navy ships," Sims added.

The ship also hosts several heavy artillery pieces, including a cannon on the bow with different types of rounds to combat different threats. It can fire 220 rounds in a minute.

With its rich Naval history, Baltimore is playing host to some of the Navy's finest, and the crews are equally as excited to be here in Maryland, the backbone of the Navy, celebrating 250 years of American history.

"Baltimore is a fantastic city, steeped in maritime tradition. Of course, we have Fort McHenry that we sailed past and rendered honors to when we arrived," Sims said. "Having the ability to be in this role in this position on board this ship to celebrate the nation's 250th, it's an absolute honor, and one that, one that gives us all pause, and lets us reflect on where we've come as a nation."