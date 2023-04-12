Ryan Mountcastle drives in 9 as Orioles rally to beat Oakland, 12-8

BALTIMORE - Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays powered the Orioles to a comeback win against Oakland Tuesday in downtown Baltimore.

Mountcastle smacked a three-run home run in the fifth inning and a grand slam in the seventh, and Hays added a solo shot in the sixth in Baltimore's 12-8 victory at Oriole Park.

Hays also doubled and singled twice, while Mountcastle had nine RBIs. Adley Rutschman contributed two base hits, including a double.

Orioles' rookie Grayson Rodriguez, in his first start at Oriole Park, allowed five runs on six hits while walking four in 4.1 innings.

The Orioles trailed 7-3 after Oakland plated five runs in the top of the fifth. But the Birds bounced back with three in the fifth and one in the sixth to even the game.

Hays knocked in the go-ahead run with a single in the bottom of the seventh. Mountcastle followed with his grand slam.

Mountcastle is the first Oriole with nine RBIs in a game since Eddie Murray in 1985.

The Orioles (6-5) play the A's at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday.