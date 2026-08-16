Rounds of heavy rain likely across Maryland today

It's a First Alert Weather Day for the threat of rounds of heavy rainfall, localized flood risks, and potential late day or evening thunderstorms with gusty winds possible.

Multiple chances for heavy rain across Maryland today

Forecast are indicated rounds of rain through the day today and into this evening - with a final round possible during the overnight hours. The greatest risk for localized flooding will occur in areas the receive multiple waves of rain through the day and into tonight. Poor drainage areas and urban street flooding will pose a potential risk for flooding. Late afternoon and evening storms with damaging winds are possible as upper level winds might be dragged down to the surface as the late day storms push through the state. Due to cloud cover and persistent rain showers, today's temperatures will only reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Stay with the First Alert Weather Team for updates later today and if severe weather develops, tune in to WJZ streaming services for updates.

A few isolated showers or thundershowers are possible on Monday before nice summer weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday. The next storm potential will ramp up on Thursday.