Train hits car near Baltimore County crossing where previous crashes were reported

A CSX train crashed into a car Thursday morning on the tracks near a private crossing in Rosedale, where previous crashes have been reported.

CSX officials said the train "came in contact" with the vehicle around 7:30 a.m. at Todds Lane. No members of the train crew were injured, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

In May 2023, a similar situation played out when a CSX train collided with a semi-truck along a nearby crossing on Lake Drive in Rosedale. The location is about two miles from where Thursday's crash occurred. The train dragged the truck about 1,000 feet before it stopped. The truck driver was hospitalized.

The 2023 crash was the fourth one reported at the crossing since 1988. Residents in the area previously blamed trees and plants for restricting the view of drivers trying to cross the tracks. The overgrown vegetation was also an issue in previous crashes.

In 2013, a truck and train collided in the same area, leading to a chemical explosion. An investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) found that the driver failed to make sure the tracks were clear.

Fourteen months after that, another crash was reported at the same crossing when a garbage truck failed to stop and collided with a train.

Drivers previously told NTSB investigators that they don't stop at the crossing because they would need to stop on the tracks to see an oncoming train. Other residents reported that the crossing is dangerous as it doesn't have gates.