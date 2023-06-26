Watch CBS News
Roads closed, residents asked to avoid area in Aberdeen

BALTIMORE -- Roads were closed in an area of Aberdeen and residents are asked by the Harford County Sheriff's office to avoid the vicinity Monday afternoon. 

Perryman Road is closed in both directions, and Spesutia Road is closed in the area of Cranberry Road, officials said around 11:30 a.m. 

The closures remained in place as of 12:50 p.m. 

The reason for the alert was not immediately clear, but officials dispelled rumors of a hostage situation in a tweet

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

First published on June 26, 2023 / 12:53 PM

