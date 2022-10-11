Rising gas prices could dip again next week

Gas prices rising again, could dip next week

BALTIMORE - If you need to fill up your gas tank, you might want to do it now, or wait a week.

A gallon of regular gasoline could hit $4 in most of the country this week.

It's already there in a number of states.

However, there is some good news. Prices might not stay there long.

The recent rise comes after news of OPEC's decision to cut production.

Keep in mind, several west coast refineries that were closed have recently reopened.

The price of gas in western states is already falling.

Experts say if you see $4 gas this week, you can expect it to drop back down by next week.

On Tuesday morning, a gallon of regular on average is $3.73 in Maryland, which is still below the national average of $3.92.

Last week, we were paying $3.45 on average to fill up.