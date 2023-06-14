Watch CBS News
Local News

Rideshare driver carjacked by riders in Northeast Baltimore, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A rideshare driver was the victim of an armed carjacking and robbery Tuesday night in Northeast Baltimore, police said. 

Police said the victim, a 55-year-old man, picked up two unidentified males wearing masks around 10 p.m.

While the driver was in the 5200 block of Kelway Road, one of the suspects allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded the driver's property. 

Then, the driver was ordered to get in the back of the car before the suspects drove him to an unknown location and ordered him out of the car. 

The victim walked to the 1100 block of East Cold Spring Lane, where police were notified, police said. 

The incident is under investigation by citywide robbery detectives. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on June 14, 2023 / 9:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.