Rideshare driver carjacked by riders in Northeast Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- A rideshare driver was the victim of an armed carjacking and robbery Tuesday night in Northeast Baltimore, police said.

Police said the victim, a 55-year-old man, picked up two unidentified males wearing masks around 10 p.m.

While the driver was in the 5200 block of Kelway Road, one of the suspects allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded the driver's property.

Then, the driver was ordered to get in the back of the car before the suspects drove him to an unknown location and ordered him out of the car.

The victim walked to the 1100 block of East Cold Spring Lane, where police were notified, police said.

The incident is under investigation by citywide robbery detectives.