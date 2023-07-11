Rewards of up to 8K offered for tips in two separate Baltimore homicides
BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers is offering rewards of up to $8,000 for information that leads detectives to charge the suspects in two different murders, according to authorities.
Both murders happened in Baltimore within the past few weeks.
The first one occurred in the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on June 26, police said.
That's when William Spady was killed.
Spady and another male were injured that night, according to authorities.
Officers who responded to the crime scene that night found one person with a graze wound while the other person had been shot in the arm, police said.
The second reward is for a shooting that happened a few weeks later, on July 3,
That's when someone shot Jriley Down around 3:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Baltimore Street, according to authorities.
Down died from his injuries at a local hospital, police said.
Anyone with information about these shootings should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
