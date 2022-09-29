Reward increased to $55,000 for information leading to arrest in murder of Baltimore man in Washington, D.C.

BALTIMORE - A reward has been increased to $55,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of 27-year-old Avery Miler, who is accused of killing a Baltimore man who was installing solar panels in Washington D.C. in August.

Miler is facing charges in the death of 25-year-old Aryeh Wolf on August 10.

Officers were called to the 5100 block of Call Place SE at about 3:40 p.m. for a reported shooting. There, they found Wolf suffering from a gunshot wound.

@FBIWFO @ATFWashington @USMarshalsHQ



Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411



Release: https://t.co/Pdl90Hqb53



Video: https://t.co/lUtt4H1xNi pic.twitter.com/jQnH50j4w3 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 29, 2022

He was pronounced dead at an area hospital, leaving behind a wife and daughter.

On Tuesday, police briefly located Miler in Washington D.C.

He reportedly shot at police officers in the 5300 block of Ames Street in the Northeast part of D.C.

Officers had initially believed Miler took off into a residential building.

SWAT team assisted as police closed off several blocks around Ames Street NE, not far from the Prince George's line.

Police say Miler should be considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen wearing all black clothing with reflective shoes. His shirt had white writing or a design on the sleeve.

Anyone with information should call police at 202-727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411.