Retired judge who wrote the book on Maryland's evidentiary rules dies at 78

BALTIMORE -- A retired Maryland Court of Appeals judge who compiled a book about the state's evidentiary rules died Wednesday following a long illness, according to the Maryland Daily Record.

Joesph F. Murphy Jr. served on three levels of the judiciary during his lifetime. He died at the age of 78.

Murphy began climbing the Maryland judiciary ladder in 1984 as a Baltimore County Circuit judge. In 1993, he was appointed to the Court of Special Appeals, which is where he served as chief judge from 1996 until 2007, the Maryland Daily Record reports.

That year, former Gov. Martin O'Malley appointed him to the Court of Appeals.

Many Maryland law students know of Murphy because he gained notoriety as the author of the Maryland Evidence Handbook. The first edition of that book was published in 1985, according to the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law.

He is known as one of Maryland's foremost experts in evidence, trial practice, and appellate advocacy, university staff said in an online memorial.

Murphy stepped down from his position on the high court at the age of 67 to practice law alongside his daughter, Erin Murphy. He had three more years before the state would have mandated his retirement at the age of 70, according to the Maryland Daily Record.

Murphy spent his post-judicial retirement years working with his daughter at Silverman, Thompson, Slutkin &White LLC. He was a partner at the law firm and was able to watch his daughter rise to fellow partner status before leaving to work as chief counsel in the Baltimore City state's attorney's office, the Maryland Daily Record reports.

After Murphy retired from private practice in 2021, his friends and members of the Dissenters Law Club in Baltimore County came together to establish a scholarship in his name at the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law.

The scholarship will be made available this fall. It aims to provide support for students with an interest in trial or appellate advocacy, according to university staff.

A wake will be held for Murphy at Ruck Funeral Home in Towson on Aug. 4 . Viewing hours will be between 2 p.m.–4 p.m. and between 6 p.m.–8 p.m., according to the Maryland Daily Record.

His funeral will be held at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in Baltimore on Aug. 5 at 1 p.m., the Maryland Daily Record reports.